Virginia Family Puts Up Roadside Sign for Help Solving Fatal Hit-and-Run

A Northern Virginia family created a big roadside sign asking for the public’s help finding the driver in a fatal hit-and-run.

Rob Turner was walking with his Yorkie, Kimbo, on the paved shoulder of Route 17 near Warrenton about 9:25 Sept. 2 when it’s believed he was struck.

Turner’s aunt Kim Abel said she went to the scene with her husband and found his cellphone, missed by investigators.

“It suggests to me that nobody’s done a thorough search,” she said.

Turner’s dog is still missing.

Turner’s aunt and sister Jessica Magorian are frustrated with the Virginia State Police investigation they believe has turned up few leads.

They put up a sign on Route 17 last weekend hoping to prompt tips. It includes his picture, details of the crime and a number to reach state police.

Turner’s family also know the person who hit him could drive by again, and if they do, the family hopes the sign reaches them.

“We’ve been praying very diligently for the heart of the person who chose not to stop in hopes they will want to have some peace for themselves,” Magorian said.

“The person that did this, as horrific as it is, I just feel like they played judge and jury that day,” Abel said. “I mean, you didn’t give him a chance.”

Until recently, Turner lived with his sister’s family. She said her preschoolers keep asking for him.

“He loved with his whole heart and he was just so kind,” she said.

News4 is waiting for a response from state police.