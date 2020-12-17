Virginia GOP Committee Censures Lawmaker for Officiating Gay Wedding

A Republican committee in Virginia unanimously passed a resolution censuring Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., saying he betrayed the party's values when he officiated a same-sex wedding.

The Appomattox County Republican Committee cited a list of issues Saturday for the outgoing Republican's censure in a lengthy resolution. Among the reasons were that Riggleman officiated a wedding last summer for two male campaign aides he described as "friends," a decision that angered many Republicans in his district.

A group of Virginia Republicans, the 5th Congressional District Republican Committee, had also tried to censure him shortly after the event but to no avail.

"In July 2019, Denver Riggleman officiated a same sex wedding which in turn goes against the values and principles of the Republican Party betraying and disregarding the concerns for the many Conservative and Christian voters in the 5th district who elected Denver Riggleman to the United States House of Representatives," the statement issued Saturday by the Appomattox County Republican Committee read.

