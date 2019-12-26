weird news

Virginia Lawmaker Seeks to Limit Definition of ‘Milk’

Knight's bill defines milk as the “lacteal secretion” from a list of animals that includes cows, water buffalo, sheep, goats, yaks, deer, reindeer, moose, horses and donkeys.

Holstein Cow
Smithsonian Institution

A Virginia lawmaker wants to narrow the definition of milk as something that comes only from a “healthy hooved animal."

Virginia Beach Republican Del. Barry Knight is pushing legislation that would ban makers of increasingly popular products like soy milk and almond milk from marketing their products as “milk,” The Virginian Pilot reported.

Knight said he's trying to protect the state's dairy farmers and that his legislation is similar to what has passed in other states. Opponents of the legislation said the legislation is unnecessary and hurts competition.

U.S. & World

North Korea 2 hours ago

Christmas Day Passes With No Sign of ‘Gift’ That North Korea Threatened

lifestyle 18 mins ago

How to Disconnect From Work Over the Holidays — When You Still Need to Check Your Email

Knight's bill defines milk as the “lacteal secretion” from a list of animals that includes cows, water buffalo, sheep, goats, yaks, deer, reindeer, moose, horses and donkeys.

This article tagged under:

weird news
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us