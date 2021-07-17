critical race theory

Virginia PTA Official Resigns Over ‘Let Them Die' Comment

Some believed she was directing the comment at parents opposing critical race theory

People hold up signs during a rally against "critical race theory" (CRT) being taught in schools at the Loudoun County Government center in Leesburg, Virginia on June 12, 2021.
An official with the Virginia Parent-Teacher Association resigned after she was heard saying "Let them die" in a video, a comment some thought she was directing at parents attending a rally to oppose critical race theory.

Michelle Leete, the Virginia PTA's vice president of training, told the Washington Post that she hoped the parents' right-wing "ideals," not the parents themselves, would die.

But the Virginia PTA said that it had requested and received Leete's resignation.

"While not speaking in her role within Virginia PTA, we do not condone the choice of words used during a public event on Thursday, July 15, 2021,” the statement read.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

