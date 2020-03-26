Virtual Connection: Community Services for You and Your Family During the Coronavirus Pandemic

With more people being forced to work and learn from home in recent weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, many businesses and nonprofits are offering online services to help people get through this difficult time. Here is a running list of some of those businesses and opportunities.

Education

Free Ivy League online courses: All eight Ivy League schools offer hundreds of free online classes for the public, ranging from computer science to art and design.

Scholastic Learn at Home program: Scholastic is offering free online courses for children. Their program offers three hours of learning per day with up to four weeks of instruction in a variety of subjects.

Fitness

Starr Yoga in Roslindale: Yoga, Barre and nutrition classes. Sign up on MindBody and classes are on Zoom.

TrillFit in Mission Hill: Cardio dance and sculpt. Videos and daily Zoom workouts.

Barre3 in Needham: Barre classes. Sign up on MindBody and the classes are on Zoom. Also offering 10 minute meditations live on Instagram.

Urbanity Dance in Boston: Free youth classes on Instagram.

Do you have additional examples of online services or do you own a business offering online services that you'd like included in our list? Email us with details at web@necn.com and we'll add it!