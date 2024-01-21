Volunteers make snow ahead of Special Olympics Connecticut Winter Games

NBC Universal, Inc.

Eversource volunteers had the first snowmaking of the season this weekend to help prepare for the upcoming Special Olympics Connecticut Winter Games.

The snowmaking team took advantage of the cold weather and turned on the snow guns at Eversource's Windsor location on Sunday.

Multiple snow guns were running to help cover the race courses with man-made snow.

Nearly 200 athletes are expected to compete in sports such as snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.

The Special Olympics Connecticut Winter Games will be held on Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3.

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are a proud sponsor of Special Olympics Connecticut.

