Voluntown

2 people found dead at home in Voluntown after 911 caller says she's sorry

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were found dead at a home in Voluntown Wednesday morning, according to state police.

Troopers responded to a home on Hell Hollow Road after receiving a 911 call just before 11:30 a.m. State police said the caller was female and reported an emergency at the address. The woman also said she was sorry before the call ended, according to police.

When they arrived, troopers found a man dead in the driveway. The man had visible injuries, police said.

According to state police, the troopers used the public address system from their cruisers to ask if anyone else was in the house, but they got no reponse.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A drone team was brought in and police sent a drone through an open door to search the house.

Once the drone was inside, troopers could see an unresponsive woman in a stairwell. Troopers entered the home and determined the woman was dead.

The Eastern District Major Crimes Squad took over the investigation.

U.S. & World

2024 Paris Olympics 15 mins ago

Everything to know about the Stade de France at the 2024 Olympics in Paris

Amazon 20 mins ago

So long, plastic air pillows: Amazon shifting to recycled paper filling for packages in North America

State police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Residents within a one mile radius of the scene were asked to shelter in place during the incident. The shelter-in-place order has since been lifted.

They said they would release more information when it is available.

This article tagged under:

Voluntown
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us