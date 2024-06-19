2 people found dead at home in Voluntown after 911 caller says she's sorry

Two people were found dead at a home in Voluntown Wednesday morning, according to state police.

Troopers responded to a home on Hell Hollow Road after receiving a 911 call just before 11:30 a.m. State police said the caller was female and reported an emergency at the address. The woman also said she was sorry before the call ended, according to police.

When they arrived, troopers found a man dead in the driveway. The man had visible injuries, police said.

According to state police, the troopers used the public address system from their cruisers to ask if anyone else was in the house, but they got no reponse.

A drone team was brought in and police sent a drone through an open door to search the house.

Once the drone was inside, troopers could see an unresponsive woman in a stairwell. Troopers entered the home and determined the woman was dead.

The Eastern District Major Crimes Squad took over the investigation.

State police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Residents within a one mile radius of the scene were asked to shelter in place during the incident. The shelter-in-place order has since been lifted.

They said they would release more information when it is available.