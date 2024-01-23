Voters cast their ballots once again in Bridgeport, Conn. mayoral primary

Bridgeport’s mayoral primary was overcast by doubt and wariness among voters on Tuesday.

“You know, you don’t know who to believe, because at this point both parties are at fault,” Veronica Devillegas, of Bridgeport, said.

“It should never come to this, it is what it is, that’s politics,” Maggie Shepard, of Bridgeport, said.

The candidates for the city’s mayoral seat, incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim and challenger John Gomes, voted early in the morning.

“This is an important day to come out and vote, Bridgeport’s future, our future, how it affects people's lives in Bridgeport hangs in the ballots,” Mayor Ganim said.

A judge ordered a democratic mayoral primary after a video surfaced, appearing to show a city hall employee and Ganim supporter making several drops into an absentee ballot box ahead of September’s primary.

Since then, both candidates have accused each other’s staff of engaging in misconduct.

“The only way for us to restore Bridgeport, not only today but moving forward, is coming out to vote and we have to show up in numbers,” Gomes said.

A week before Tuesday’s primary, the Secretary of the State filed a complaint that a person not registered with the town clerk’s office was circulating absentee ballot applications.

“There are many of us trying to make sure the processes are in place to ensure that their votes count and that they are cast free of any interference,” Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said. “We have modified existing procedures, and we have completed training of election staff. We have shared educational information with the campaigns so that no one can plead ignorance of the law.”

Election fraud can be reported to the CT Election Day Hotline at 1-866-733-2463.