Voting underway in Connecticut's 2024 presidential primary

The presidential primary in Connecticut is today and voters will be selecting their choice of candidate for the office of the President of the United States.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and they will be open until 8 p.m. Any elector who is standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a vote.

You can find your polling place online here.

Candidates on the ballot for presidential primary

The following Democratic candidates were selected to appear on the ballot (listed in alphabetical order):

  • Joe Biden
  • Dean Phillips
  • Cenk Uygur
  • Marianne Williamson
  • There is also a fifth line for each party, which will be the “Uncommitted” line.

The following Republican candidates were selected to appear on the ballot (listed in alphabetical order):

  • Ryan Binkley
  • Ron DeSantis
  • Nikki Haley
  • Donald Trump
  • There is also be a fifth line for each party, which will be the “Uncommitted” line.

Election Day Hotline

Anyone who encounters problems on Election Day should call the Election Day Hotline at 1-866-733-2463 or send an email to elections@ct.gov.

You can find more relevant voter information on the Secretary of the State's website here.

This is the first election in the state in which early voting was available, so several voters cast their votes on March 26, 27, 28 and 30.

Connecticut was one of only four states in the country to not allow for early voting until it was passed as a constitutional amendment in the 2022 election.

