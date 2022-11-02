Energy prices

Biden Admin to Unveil Plan to Help Americans Lower Energy Costs

More than $300 million of the Biden administration's initiative is set to be invested here in the Bay State

By Katelyn Flint

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to be in Boston on Wednesday, where she'll be outlining the Biden Administration's plan to help lower energy costs ahead of winter.

Harris was expected to appear at the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 17, where supporting good-paying jobs and manufacturing in the U.S. is also part of her message. Her 4:30 p.m. remarks will be live-streamed on this page.

The Biden administration will provide more than $13 billion dollars to low and middle-income U.S. families under the program, with more than $300 million set to be invested here in Massachusetts.

Harris will be outlining how the administration is trying to lower energy costs as we approach the colder months and also make it easier for people to access energy-efficient equipment when making repairs in order to help offset costs long-term, including additional support for low-income families and tax credits home and building owners can use under the Inflation Reduction Act to make upgrades and install energy-efficient equipment.

The administration is also looking to bring more heat pump manufacturing to the U.S. and is bringing together a group of private companies who are launching an educational campaign on money-saving opportunities. 

