W.B. Mason Defeats Dairy Queen in ‘Blizzard' Trademark Fight

By Greg Ryan

Office supplier W.B. Mason Co. Inc. has won a resounding court victory over American Dairy Queen Corp., beating back allegations that its "Blizzard" brand of bottled water infringed the trademarks for Dairy Queen’s frozen treats of the same name.

Dairy Queen, which is owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., sued Brockton-based W.B. Mason in Minnesota federal court in 2018, claiming many of its thousands of U.S. restaurants sell bottled water alongside its Blizzard treats, potentially leading to consumer confusion.

