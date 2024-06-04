Wake to be held for TFC Aaron Pelletier in Southington, Conn. Tuesday

The wake for Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier is being held on Tuesday. TFC Pelletier was killed in the line of duty last Thursday when he was hit by a pickup truck while making a routine traffic stop on Interstate 84 in Southington.

Calling hours

Private calling hours will be held Tuesday at Della Vecchia Funeral Home at 211 N. Main Street in Southington.

They are open for family and friends from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and for members of the law enforcement community from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The calling hours are not open to the general public.

The detours and road closures will be in place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Detours

All traffic traveling southbound on Route 10 will be detoured at the following intersections:

Eastbound traffic at Flanders Road

Westbound traffic at Curtis Street

All traffic traveling northbound on Route 10 will be detoured at the following intersections:

Eastbound traffic at Berlin Street

Westbound traffic at Columbus Avenue

Road closures

No traffic will be permitted on Route 10 beginning at the following intersections:

Southbound at Chapman Street

Northbound at Mill Street

Parking/shuttle for the services will be at:

Calendar House Senior Center, 388 Pleasant St, Southington

Joseph A DePaolo Middle School, 385 Pleasant St, Southington

The roads along these routes will be designated as "No Parking" and violators will be subject to towing and/or a fine, police said.

Changes to school schedule

Southington schools are closed on Tuesday and will dismiss early on Wednesday.

Southington Superintendent of Schools Steven Madancy said 200 to 300 vehicles are expected for the funeral processions so schools will follow the three-hour early dismissal schedule for the district on Wednesday.

The schedule for Wednesday will be:

High schools: No lunch served

Southington High School: 7:37 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Karen Smith Academy: 7:40 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.

Middle schools: No lunch served

DePaolo and Kennedy: 8:05 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Early elementary schools: Grab-and-go lunch

Flanders, Hatton, Oshana, South End, Thalberg: 8:35 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Late elementary schools: Grab-and-go-lunch

Derynoski, Kelley, Strong: 8:55 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A funeral service will be held for TFC Pelletier at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The Connecticut State Police Union is encouraging the public to celebrate Pelletier's life, service and sacrifice.

The doors to Xfinity Theatre will open at 9 a.m.

Members of the public attending the funeral are asked to park in the north lot extension.

Bags (including purses) flowers, gifts, and professional cameras will not be allowed in the venue.