Wakefield Students Protest School's Handling of Classmate Who Posted Photos of Teen Girls Online

Students and parents were out Friday morning protesting Wakefield High School's handling of what they describe as sexual harassment.

They said not enough is being done to protect the victims and other students.

The signs they held tell part of the story. Thirteen girls said they found hundreds of pictures of themselves online. Some were up-skirt photos and close-ups of their backsides. Some of the pictures were taken at school.

They said the pictures with their names attached were posted on an underground gaming app. The photos have since been taken down.

Their classmate -- a junior who they once considered a friend -- is accused of taking and posting all of the photos. He was reportedly given a 30-day suspension and is set to return to school on Monday. The girls in the photos said they do not feel safe with him in the building.

School administrators did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Parents told NBC10 Boston that a police report has been filed and it is considered an open investigation.