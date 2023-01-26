WakuWaku Ramen & Sake to Open New Location in Harvard Square

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A restaurant in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood that opened a couple of years ago is expanding across the river.

According to a source, WakuWaku Ramen & Sake is getting ready to open a new location in the Harvard Square section of Cambridge, with the website for the place indicating that it plans to debut on February 1. The original location opened on Tyler Street in Chinatown in the spring of 2021, offering an array of ramen and sake options along with such items as wings, duck bun, fried oysters, shrimp tempura, kimchi, shumai, pork chops, and more.

The website for WakuWaku mentions that another outlet could be coming to Waltham at some point as well.

The address for the new location of WakuWaku in Harvard Square is 33 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA, 02138. The website for the business can be found at https://www.wakuwakuramen.com/