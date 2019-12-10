Walmart

Walmart Canada Removes Sweater Featuring Santa as a Fan of ‘Grade A, Colombian Snow’

The retailer said the sweaters “do not represent Walmart Canada’s values and have no place on our website."

Walmart Canada

Walmart removed a Christmas sweater Monday from its Canadian website that portrayed Santa Claus as a fan of “grade A, Colombian snow.”

The sweaters, advertised as “Men’s Let it Snow Ugly Christmas Sweater,” had been sold by a third-party seller on the website of the company’s Canada division, a spokesman said in a statement.

They “do not represent Walmart Canada’s values and have no place on our website,” the statement said, adding: “We apologize for any unintended offense this may have caused.”

The sweater depicts “jolly old St. Nick” sitting on a couch in front of a table with three white lines. The product description said it “captures that moment when Santa is finally ready to enjoy that sweet, imported snow.”

