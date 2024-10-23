19-year-old Walmart employee found dead in store walk-in oven in Canada

Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old Walmart employee who was found dead in the store’s walk-in oven on Saturday in Canada.

Halifax Regional Police in the province of Nova Scotia, were called to the Walmart at 6990 Mumford Road at 9:30 p.m. where they found the young woman deceased.

The woman “was located in a large walk-in oven belonging to the store’s bakery department,” police said in an update Tuesday.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and a cause and manner of death have not yet been confirmed.

Investigators are working with Occupational Health and Safety as well as the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service in the case.

Officials have not said if the circumstances of the woman’s death are criminal in nature.

The Maritime Sikh Society in Halifax told CBC News that it is in touch with the mother of the victim, noting the mother and daughter are originally from India and came to Canada two to three years ago.

“It’s a really tragic incident and everybody is deeply hurt by this, and we are waiting for the police investigation to come out,” Balbir Singh told the outlet. “We would like to know what happened to this young woman.”

Walmart closed the store until further notice.

"We are heartbroken and our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family. Our focus remains on taking care of our associates and making sure they have the support they need," a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement. "As police have stated, this is a very complex matter and the investigation is ongoing."

The company is providing virtual care and on-site support including grief counseling to store employees.

The Nova Scotia Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration said it issued a stop-work order Tuesday for the bakery and one piece of equipment at the store.

"Please note, workplace investigations are complex and can take time," a department spokesperson said.

