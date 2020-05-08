Want to Meet Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Drew Brees? Here’s How

The year 2020 has been a series of disappointments. But imagine getting to hang out with not one, not two, but three NFL legends -- and one of those happens to be Tom Brady.

New England Patriots Hall-of-Famer Matt Light has set up the ultimate prize for any football fan -- a chance to hang out with Brady, Rob Gronkowski and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

That's the grand prize of his latest raffle fundraiser for his Light Foundation. The prize includes two club seats to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers home game against the Saints. You also get a two-night hotel stay, two round trip tickets, autographed jerseys, and you get to spend most of the day with Matt and Susie Light.

"We'll do dinner, we'll go to the game, we'll have a great tailgate before. We'll be on the field before the game starts. We'll go down and meet the guys after the game," Light said. "And to be able to hang out and ask questions and get pictures with two of the best quarterbacks and the best tight end in the game, it doesn't get much better."

Ten dollars gets you 10 raffle tickets, and all of the proceeds go to help the Light Foundation, which helps kids learn leadership skills through a variety of outdoor opportunities.

For more information on the raffle, go to www.mattlight72.com.