Want to run the Boston Marathon? Here's when you can register for the 2024 race

Registration dates have been set for the 128th Boston Marathon, scheduled to be run on Monday, April 15, 2024.

The Boston Athletic Association announced Monday that registration will take place over five days, from Sept. 11-15, 2023, at www.baa.org. The field size for next year's race will be 30,000 people.

“The opening of registration is one of our most exciting time periods of the year, as athletes begin their quest towards the finish line on Boylston Street,” Jack Fleming, president and CEO of the B.A.A, said in a statement. “Boston Marathon qualifiers are among the most loyal and accomplished athletes in our sport and will be ready to race their best on Patriots’ Day 2024."

Qualifier registration will open on Monday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. and will close on Friday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m. The B.A.A. will use the same registration process for qualified runners as it did in 2021, 2022 and 2023, allowing any athlete who has achieved a currently valid Boston Marathon qualifying time to submit a registration application during registration week.

The 2024 Boston Marathon qualifying window began on Sept. 1, 2022, and will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Registration will be held within the B.A.A.'s online platform, Athletes' Village. Registration is not on a first-come, first-served basis. If space is still available after the conclusion of Registration Week, registration will re-open on Monday, Sept. 17.

Qualifying standards for the 128th Boston Marathon can be found here; qualifying standards across all divisions will remain the same as they were for the 2023 Boston Marathon. Qualifiers may submit an application at any point during the registration window. Achieving one’s qualifying standard does not guarantee acceptance into the Boston Marathon. Those who are fastest among the pool of applicants in their age and gender group will be accepted.

Athletes who have currently active finisher streaks of 10 or more Boston Marathons will have an opportunity to register early between Aug. 28 and Sept. 1, 2023. More details will be sent to these athletes over the summer months.