Want to Support War Victims in Ukraine? Here's How You Can Help

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine unfolded, international humanitarian nonprofits mobilized to help Ukrainians in a country that remains in the grip of war.

Ukrainians woke up to war on Thursday following airstrikes under the direction of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russian troops have continued to capture the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital city Kyiv. The United Nations human rights office said it has received at least 25 verified civilian casualties, but the agency said that “the figure, we fear, could be much higher.” While some civilians are sticking to their routines despite the conditions, others are trying to flee — while having nowhere to go.

U.S. officials warned that Russia’s goal may be to overthrow President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s administration to install a pro-Russia government.

As world leaders condemned the intervention and put multiple sanctions on Russia, Zelenskyy said in a tweet that “Now, more than ever, we need concrete support.”

For those wondering how you can support, here are some verified groups that accept donations for medical supplies, humanitarian aid and on-ground volunteers.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield spoke to the U.N. on Wednesday to reaffirm international support for Ukraine as Russia escalates tension in the region. “This is President Putin’s war of choice. If he chooses to move forward, Russia and Russia alone will bear responsibility for what is to come.”

Organizations Providing Medical Supplies and Humanitarian Aid

United Help Ukraine - The D.C.-based nonprofit is collecting donations to provide life-saving first aid kits and other emergency medical supplies to the front lines in war areas, according to its Facebook fundraising page.

Razom for Ukraine - Razom, which means “together” in Ukrainian, is a volunteer charity organization that was founded in 2014 to support Ukrainians after Russia annexed Crimea.

Organizations Helping Children Affected by War

UNICEF - UNICEF mainly supports children and families caught in conflict in Ukraine. The agency provides educational support, psychosocial support, emergency supplies as well as access to safe water. The organization announced it has scaled up its programs following the invasion. Catherine Russell, UNICEF executive director, said the intensifying violence in Ukraine posed immediate threats to the lives and wellbeing of the country’s 7.5 million children.

The children in #Ukraine need peace, desperately, now.@UNICEF calls on all parties to respect their international obligations to protect #children from harm, and to ensure that humanitarian actors can safely and quickly reach children in need https://t.co/cEaC3yFAm6 pic.twitter.com/XoiivhahdF — UNICEF Ukraine (@UNICEF_UA) February 24, 2022

Save the Children - The London-based organization works to provide life-saving aid to children around the world, including 400,000 children “caught in the crossfire of this adult war” in Ukraine who already required assistance.

Voices of the Children - This nonprofit helps provide psychological and psychosocial support to children in Ukraine affected by the consequences of armed conflict.

Organizations Helping Refugees

International Rescue Committee - The refugee organization works to help evacuate regular families out of conflicted areas – including Ukraine. The IRC said this “full-scale war” will result in a humanitarian catastrophe, leading to deaths of innocent people, destruction of infrastructure and massive displacement.

This list will develop as the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues to unfold