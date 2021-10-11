Warm, Mostly Dry Week Ahead

We have some clouds coming in from a couple different directions Monday; some low clouds off the ocean and more moving in from west to east. That means sunshine will be limited at times Monday afternoon, but I do anticipate patches of blue sky and brightening especially late in the day.

Aside from an isolated sprinkle or brief shower, we’ll be dry as well. Temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s, which believe it or not, will be the coolest day of the next several.

A warming trend is in the forecast and high temperatures will be in the 70s for the remainder of the week ahead, about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. It will be a mainly quiet stretch too, with just a few passing light showers/sprinkles possible later Wednesday into early Thursday that won’t ruin the day by any means.

The weekend will bring a more widespread round of wet weather as a cold front approaches on Saturday. Right now it looks like rain may hold off until late Saturday, then wrap up on Sunday morning. Obviously we’ll keep you posted on the timing in the days ahead.

Behind the front, a brief shot of cooler air (60s) will move in for the second half of the weekend and the start of next week.