Warm Temps Continue, Some Rain Possible Wednesday

Temperatures are running about 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

But after the early sunset around 4:30 p.m., watch for temperatures to fall fast Monday evening. Overnight lows drop to the 40s for many places at the coast and south, with 30s and frost inland.

Tuesday will run even warmer than Monday, as highs soar to the mid 60s. The day will be mostly sunny with a few clouds heading in late up north.

A low pressure system brings in a weak cold front for Wednesday morning, so a couple showers are possible with more cloud cover. Most of the showers remain across northern New England overnight, and in Maine for Wednesday afternoon.

After the frontal passage, our highs lower a tad to the 50s Wednesday afternoon and for Veterans Day on Thursday.

We see another small warm up as temps return to the low 60s for Friday into Saturday. However, widespread rain also returns to the northeast.

Our wind increases a bit as heavy rain heads in Friday night into Saturday. Rainfall amounts around 1 inch will be possible. We cool to the 40s to around 50 by Sunday as we dry off. Next week, we expect to stay in the 40s for highs.