Warm-Up Starts Friday, Downpours and Wind Saturday

A coastal low that brought widespread light snowfall to the region overnight has now moved offshore. High pressure building in from Canada will yield dry and chilly weather across New England.

Clear skies prevail before clouds move back in during the afternoon. Highs Thursday reach into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees across Cape Cod and the Islands, around freezing across the interior, 20s across the North Country and teens across northern Maine.

A warm front approaches the region overnight, with increasing clouds and lows dropping down into the mid to upper 20s south, the teens across the North Country and single digits to near-zero across the crown of Maine. Some snow showers may develop across the higher terrain of the Berkshires.

Friday features the start of a warm-up, with temperatures rising into the 40s to even 50 across Cape Cod and the Islands. High pressure remains in control, so expect dry weather continuing through the day with clouds hanging tough overhead.

A low pressure system situated over the Great Lakes will progress eastward toward New England on Saturday. Ahead of this system, southwest winds will increase ahead of an approaching cold front, gusting at 35 to 45 mph during the day.

Showers and downpours will increase in coverage throughout the day, resulting in a widespread swath of a half inch to 1 inch of total rainfall. High temperatures will surge into the upper 50s to low 60s south, low 50s across the interior and 30s to 40s across the North Country.

Sunday features cooler temperatures and blustery conditions with seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 40s south and 30s to low 40s across the north as a powerful cold front sweeps across New England.

Looking ahead to next week, a sprawling ridge of high pressure settles across the East Coast, resulting in warmer-than-normal temperatures on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.