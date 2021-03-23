Warmer Temps Here to Stay; 70s Likely Thursday

Our warmer than normal temperatures are here to stay with more of a warm up this week. Tuesday night, the clouds increase and again there could be some areas of fog. Lows drop to the 30s for most and there could be some patchy freezing fog in northern New England where temperatures fall to near freezing.

With more clouds and a continued light onshore flow, we don’t warm up as much. Highs remain in the 50s all day Wednesday, with rain moving in by evening. The scattered showers continue for the first half of the night.

We dry out for Thursday as the warm front lifts northeast. This will allow for a rise in humidity and temperatures with a south breeze. Even at the coast, we could see highs in the low 70s. Inland, in the low to mid 70s.

Friday brings in another system, and there will be a powerful front with downpours and perhaps some thunderstorms and wind gusting past 40 miles an hour from the south. It could get kind of messy around here with the rain, but it’s still mild, with temperatures in the 60s. If there are some sunny spots, a few areas could make the 70s for another day.

Colder air is going to come in Friday night, with rain changing to snow toward the Canadian border in the higher elevations. For most of us, though, we should see at least some sunshine on Saturday, with temperatures still in the 50s to near 60 degrees toward the coast of southern New England.

Snow showers in the mountains will probably dry up in the afternoon, with temperatures in the 40s north. Another storm system is coming at us for Sunday with colder air in place. The timing looks difficult, but it may end up raining and/or snowing by lunchtime.

The storm is going to strengthen and track near Cape Cod into the Gulf of Maine Sunday night into Monday. That means heavy rain near the coast, and perhaps heavy snow inland, especially in the higher elevations and north. For now, let’s just enjoy the roll that we're on and stay tuned to our First Alert 10-Day Forecast for the latest updates.