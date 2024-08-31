car crash

Mississippi bus crash kills 7 people and injures 37

The bus was traveling west when it left the highway near Bovina in Warren County and flipped over.

By The Associated Press

Seven people were killed and dozens were injured in Mississippi after a commercial bus overturned on Interstate 20 on Saturday morning, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Six passengers were pronounced dead at the scene and another died at a hospital, according to a news release. The bus was traveling west when it left the highway near Bovina in Warren County and flipped over. No other vehicle was involved.

The crash was caused by tire failure, the National Transportation Safety Board said on the social media platform X.

The dead included a 6-year-old boy and his 16-year-old sister, according to Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey. They were identified by their mother. Authorities were working to identify the other victims, he said.

Thirty-seven passengers were taken to hospitals in Vicksburg and Jackson. The department is continuing its investigation and hasn't released the names of the deceased. No other information was immediately provided.

