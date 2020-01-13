2020 Presidential Race

Warren Says Sanders Told Her a Woman Couldn’t Win the Presidency

The Sanders campaign called it "a lie"

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said late Monday that Sen. Bernie Sanders had told her he didn't think a woman could win the 2020 election — a statement the Sanders campaign had blasted as "a lie" earlier in the day.

"Bernie and I met for more than two hours in December 2018 to discuss the 2020 election, our past work together and our shared goals," the Massachusetts senator said in a statement. "Among the topics that came up was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate. I thought a woman could win; he disagreed."

Sanders and Warren will share a debate stage Tuesday evening in Iowa.

U.S. & World

Trump administration 3 hours ago

US Drops Designation of China as Currency Manipulator

Houston Astros 5 hours ago

Hinch, Luhnow Fired for Astros’ Sign Stealing

To read the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

2020 Presidential RaceElizabeth WarrenBernie Sanders
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us