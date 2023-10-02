chicago news

WATCH: 104-year-old Chicago woman sets world record for oldest tandem skydive

Hoffner didn't start skydiving until she was 100 years old

A 104-year-old Chicago woman is believed to have set a record for being the oldest person in the world to tandem skydive out of an airplane over the weekend.

Dorothy Hoffner, a lifelong Chicagoan, completed a skydive at Skydive Chicago Sunday in Ottawa, Illinois, jumping from a plane roughly 10,000 feet off the ground. At 104 years old, Hoffner topped the world record of 103 years old, which was set in Sweden in 2022.

Officials with the company said they're working to have the jump certified by Guinness World Records.

Hoffner flew with a U.S. Parachute Association tandem instructor, officials said.

Hoffner didn't start skydiving until she was 100 years old.

Her message to those who haven't tried it?

“Skydiving is a wonderful experience, and it’s nothing to be afraid of. Just do it," she said.

