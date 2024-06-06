Watch these adorable twin babies meet each other for the first time

When a pair of twin babies finally noticed each other, it was love at first sight. “My twin boys discovering each other for the first time,” Meagan Garr, a wedding videographer in Ocala, Florida, wrote on a TikTok video of her 4-month-old sons Cooper and Olsen.

The video with 13 million views shows the fraternal twin brothers lying next to each other and having a non-verbal conversation. They’re smiling and staring into each other’s eyes, babbling, touching arms and very delighted with their mirror image.

Meagan tells TODAY.com that she recorded the interaction after trying to get her babies to acknowledge each other’s presence.

“I have a friend whose twins are 6 months old and she told me, ‘They just noticed each other.' I was like, ‘That’s a milestone — what?’” says Meagan.

The twins already react to their older brothers Jackson, 6, and Lucas, 3, says Meagan, but hadn’t acknowledged each other just yet. “It’s sort of like, ‘You’re my arm, you’re always there,’” she says.

It's a party of five for the Garr family, thanks to twins Cooper and Olsen. (The Garrs)

This week, Meagan took photos of the twins, trying to catch them smile at the same time. While sorting through the pictures, she glanced up to see her boys smiling at each other.

“It was a candid moment, which made my heart so happy,” she says.

Meagan has wanted twins for a long time.

“When I was five, I told my mom, ‘I’m going to have twin boys when I grow up,’” she says. “Then I had my first baby and said, ‘Just kidding, one is really hard.’”

When Meagan and her husband Andrew found out they were expecting, she told her sons right away.

Although twins don’t run in either family, her oldest son Jackson knew.

“He said, ‘I want two babies,” says Meagan. During the first trimester, Jackson was convinced he was going to have twin brothers. According to Meagan, “He wasn’t even fazed” by the ultrasound results.

Cooper and Olsen were born premature at approximately 33 weeks and stayed in the NICU for their first month. Cooper weighed 3 pounds, 14 ounces (and was nicknamed ‘Mini Cooper”) and Olsen weighed five pounds, one ounce.

Meagan says she’d love for her twins to interact more.

“We’ve had a few moments,” she says, “if they’re both in a good mood and next to each other.”

