Watch at 4 PM: Governor Lamont to Give COVID-19 Briefing

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s response efforts.

This briefing comes a couple of days after the Connecticut Department of Public Health declared a COVID-19 alert for the city of Danbury following a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

The spike in coronavirus cases in Danbury prompted Western Connecticut State University to temporarily move all classes online and bar students from returning to residence halls for at least two weeks.

Nearly 900 students were expected to begin moving into dorms on Sunday, but school President John Clark announced the new restrictions on Saturday.

You can watch the governor’s briefing online here.

