WATCH: Behind-The-Scenes Video of the Buccaneers' Pursuit of Brady, Gronk

The sight of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniforms will take a long time for New England Patriots fans to get used to.

The Bucs shocked the NFL world earlier this offseason by landing Brady in free agency and Gronkowski via trade as the ex-Pats tight end opted to come out of retirement. Tampa Bay wasn't exactly considered a favorite to land the six-time Super Bowl champion, so how did they manage to swoop in and sign him while persuading Gronk to resume his football career in Florida?

A new behind-the-scenes video from the Bucs' "In The Current" series shows how their pursuit went down.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Watch:

Certainly not the easiest watch for Patriots fans, but it's interesting to see how one of the biggest free agent signings in NFL history unfolded.

Barring any surprises, it'll be 2019 fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham taking over for Brady as the Patriots' signal-caller. Rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene will aim to produce at a tight end position that was a weakness for New England last season with Gronk out of the picture.

Bucs' pursuit of Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski shown in new behind-the-scenes video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston