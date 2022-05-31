celtics

WATCH: Best Reactions From Malik Fitts, Celtics Bench During NBA Playoffs

By Justin Leger

Some of the greatest highlights from the Boston Celtics' 2022 playoff run have taken place on the sideline.

The Celtics bench has been a joy to watch throughout the postseason. When the C's have had big moments on the court, the reserves have reacted in hilarious fashion. Backup forward Malik Fitts has been the center of it all with reactions worthy of his own highlight tape.

Fitts originally joined the Celtics on Feb. 23 on the first of his two 10-day contracts. The C's later signed him to a partially-guaranteed contract that extends through the 2022-23 NBA season.

While Fitts doesn't see much time on the court for Boston, he clearly adds positive energy to the team on the sideline as well as in the C's locker room. We can expect to see more Fitts highlights when the Celtics take on the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Game 1 of the Finals is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Chase Center. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston.

