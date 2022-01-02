WATCH: Bill Belichick, Mac Jones share smile on Patriots sideline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What if Bill Belichick's New Year's resolution was to smile more?

If so, opening up 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars helped its cause.

Late in a 50-10 win for the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Belichick seemed to enjoy a warm moment on the sideline with his rookie quarterback, Mac Jones, and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Jones certainly had a different reaction to being pulled from his team's game than former Patriot Antonio Brown did for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

There was plenty for both Jones and Belichick to smile about during the game, in which Jones recorded the second-best passer rating of his career (128.1), as well as after, when a Miami Dolphins loss ensured the Patriots a playoff berth.

We'll see just how long into the postseason the coach and quarterback can keep smiling, as Belichick prepares to coach his first playoff game with a quarterback other than Tom Brady since Vinny Testaverde in 1994.