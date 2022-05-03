celtics

WATCH: Bill Belichick Pays Visit to TD Garden for C's-Bucks Game 2

By Jake Levin

WATCH: Bill Belichick pays visit to TD Garden for C's-Bucks Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A guest at training camp for the New England Patriots in the past, Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens extended the invite to his counterpart in Foxboro.

Bill Belichick was in the house at TD Garden for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, taking in the game from a box with Stevens and Kara Lawson, the former Celtics assistant who's now head coach at Duke University.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Less than a week after a nearly universally panned draft, what might Belichick and Stevens have been discussing? With rookie minicamp still a few weeks away, perhaps Belichick is fully detached from football for the time being and is all-in on the postseason run for the Celtics, who've already accomplished this season what the Patriots haven't over the last three: Getting past the first round of the playoffs.

Belichick frequently attends postseason games for the other teams in the market, of course, especially the Celtics and Bruins, whose postseason runs fall outside of football season.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us