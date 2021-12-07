Watch Bill Belichick's Locker Room Message After Patriots' Win Over Bills

Belichick's locker room message after Pats beat Bills was on point originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots came to Buffalo prepared Monday night, and it showed.

Facing wind gusts of around 30 mph at Highmark Stadium, the Patriots deployed a historically run-heavy approach against the Bills, rushing 46 times for 222 yards while attempting just three passes.

That strategy worked, as New England won 14-10 to maintain the No. 1 seed in the AFC and go up 1.5 games on Buffalo in the AFC East entering its bye week.

Even Bill Belichick seemed fired up about the win, displaying some passion in his postgame speech to the team in the locker room. The Patriots only shared one portion of Belichick's remarks, but that portion was a gem.

"That's why we practice in this s---!" Belichick said, drawing a roar of approval from his players.

"Tonight is one of those nights...that you'll remember 10, 15, 20 years from now."



Inside the locker room after a big win in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/akVz1RIm8R — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 7, 2021

Belichick's teams have always tried to use weather to their advantage, doing their best to simulate game-day elements in practices leading up to games.

And while stiff winds in Buffalo force a few New England miscues -- notably N'Keal Harry's muffed punt -- the Patriots had a better game plan for the situation than the Bills, who attempted 30 passes with quarterback Josh Allen but completed just 15 of them.

Belichick's team clearly enjoyed winning under Monday night's circumstances, with captain Matthew Slater adding some great perspective in his speech to the team.

"Tonight is one of those nights, fellas, that you'll remember 10, 15, 20 years from now," Slater said. "You won't remember the cold -- you'll remember the way we responded."

The Patriots can enjoy this victory with a Week 14 bye upcoming, but they'll get right back to work next week with a Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts looming.