WATCH: Bruins Goaltender Linus Ullmark Scores Goal Vs. Canucks

WATCH: B's goaltender Linus Ullmark scores goal vs. Canucks

The highlight of Saturday's Boston Bruins win over the Vancouver Canucks came courtesy of Linus Ullmark, though it wasn't a flashy save from the B's goaltender.

With under a minute remaining in the third period, Ullmark took aim at Vancouver's empty net from the other side of the ice and scored on one of the craziest goals you'll see all season. Watch the play below:

Ullmark becomes the first goaltender in Bruins history to score a goal.

The goal was the icing on the cake for yet another brilliant performance in net for Ullmark. He stopped 26 of the Canucks' 27 shots to lead the Bruins to a 3-1 victory, improving his record this season to 30-4-1 and Boston's record to 45-8-5.

After the game, Ullmark was asked about scoring his first NHL goal, and he said he didn't really know what to say.

"I'm ecstatic, excited...It's hard to describe what I'm feeling right now...I have to digest it all...I'm just so bloody happy," he said.

Ullmark said he wasn't confident it was going to go in the net. In fact, he thought it went in his own goal at first.

He was given the puck after the game, and the Bruins posted a picture on social media with the caption, "breaking the internet with a single photo."

Ullmark said he doesn't know what he's going to do with the puck, but, "It's for safekeeping...always something I can look back to."

While it's something Ullmark has never done before, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery noted after the game that he almost had one earlier in the year and at the Winter Classic, saying he was really happy for him.

For Ullmark, it's a dream come true.

"It's one of the dreams I always had that I wanted to score a goal," he said.

The Bruins will look to extend their win streak to seven games when they visit the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.