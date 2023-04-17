Bruins unveil epic playoff hype video that will get fans fired up for Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Playoff fever has arrived in Boston.

The Boston Celtics kicked off their NBA postseason journey Saturday at TD Garden with a convincing win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Boston Bruins will try to do the same when they host the Florida Panthers in their Game 1 on Monday night.

It's been a historic 2022-23 season for the B's so far. They set the NHL records for the most wins and the most points by a team in a single season and won the Presidents' Trophy as a result.

Expectations couldn't be any higher for this Bruins squad. It's literally championship or bust.

The team released a fantastic playoff hype video Monday morning. Check it out in the video below:

This city, this team, this season...



It's Something Special. pic.twitter.com/FcguSO84h3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2023

Puck drop for Bruins-Panthers is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.