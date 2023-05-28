Waterbury

Watch: Car Crashes Into 7-Eleven Store in Waterbury, Conn.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A car crashed into a convenience store in Waterbury on Saturday and the entire incident was captured on video.

The crash happened at the 7-Eleven on Baldwin Street around 3 p.m.

Store manager Suhel Ahmed provided video of the moment a driver crashed through a 7-Eleven in Waterbury on Saturday.

Store manager Suhel Ahmed said everyone was okay.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

In a video provided by Ahmed, a car can be seen driving through the front of the store and multiple items being thrown from the impact.

Store manager Suhel Ahmed provided video of the moment a driver crashed through a 7-Eleven in Waterbury on Saturday.

After the crash, several people can be seen running to the front of the store to see what happened.

U.S. & World

turkey 26 mins ago

Turkey's Erdogan Declares Victory in Presidential Runoff, Extends Rule Into 3rd Decade

Debt Ceiling 53 mins ago

What's Next on the Debt Ceiling: Selling the Plan and Making a Deal Into a Law

Despite the damage, Ahmed says the store remains open.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to police for more details.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us