celtics

Watch Celtics Celebrate Game 4 Win Vs. Bucks With Cool Locker Room Video

By Nick Goss

Watch Celtics celebrate Game 4 win vs. Bucks with cool locker room video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 on the road Monday night to even their second-round NBA playoff series at two wins apiece.

Al Horford scored a career-high 30 points, 16 of which came in the fourth quarter when he shot 6-for-6 from the field. Jayson Tatum also scored 30 points, while Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown each chipped in 18. The Celtics outscored the Bucks 43-28 in the fourth quarter.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The C's posted a video to Twitter of some cool locker room scenes after the 116-108 victory, where the mood was upbeat but also quite focused. 

Check it out in the post below:

The pivotal Game 5 is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us