WATCH: Celtics' Jaylen Brown Mic'd Up for Opening Night Vs. 76ers

Jaylen Brown started his 2022-23 season off strong on Tuesday night.

The Boston Celtics star dropped 35 points -- tied for the game-high with teammate Jayson Tatum -- while shooting 14-of-24 from the field. He stepped up before the game too, addressing the TD Garden crowd with a powerful speech about late C's legend Bill Russell.

That wasn't Brown's only time stepping up as the Celtics' vocal leader during their 126-117 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The 25-year-old was mic'd up for the Opening Night showdown.

Watch the video above to hear Jaylen mic'd up.

Brown and the Celtics will look to stay locked in Friday night when they visit the Miami Heat.