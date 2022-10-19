WATCH: Celtics' Jaylen Brown Mic'd Up for Opening Night Vs. 76ers

WATCH: Jaylen Brown mic'd up for Opening Night vs. Sixers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Jaylen Brown started his 2022-23 season off strong on Tuesday night.
The Boston Celtics star dropped 35 points -- tied for the game-high with teammate Jayson Tatum -- while shooting 14-of-24 from the field. He stepped up before the game too, addressing the TD Garden crowd with a powerful speech about late C's legend Bill Russell.
Forsberg: Jaylen gives Celtics new mantra after statement win
That wasn't Brown's only time stepping up as the Celtics' vocal leader during their 126-117 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The 25-year-old was mic'd up for the Opening Night showdown.
Watch the video above to hear Jaylen mic'd up.
U.S. & World
Brown and the Celtics will look to stay locked in Friday night when they visit the Miami Heat.