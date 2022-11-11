Watch Celtics' Marcus Smart, Isaiah Thomas Reunite in Heartwarming Moment

Watch: Marcus Smart, Isaiah Thomas reunite in heartwarming scene originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Some bonds run deeper than basketball, and that's certainly the case with Marcus Smart and Isaiah Thomas.

Smart and Thomas were teammates for two and a half seasons in Boston, where I.T. was traded to the Celtics midway through Smart's rookie year in 2014-15. The Thomas-era Celtics formed an identity as a scrappy underdog that made it all the way to the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals behind Thomas' historic season.

Thomas was traded to Cleveland in 2017 (for Kyrie Irving) and hasn't played in Boston since. But on Thursday night, the 33-year-old point guard returned to the Hub to make a surprise appearance at Smart's "Bowling Bash" charity event.

Here's Smart's reaction, via the Celtics' Instagram.

That's love right there.

Thomas battled multiple injuries after leaving the Celtics and was never quite the same, but he played a crucial role in jump-starting the team's rebuild and creating a winning culture in Boston that's now paying dividends.

And if you're wondering how much the "King in the Fourth" means to Smart and these current Celtics, just watch that video again.

Smart and the C's will aim for their fifth straight victory Friday night when they host the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden.