Watch Chrissy Teigen's attempt to scare husband John Legend in Michael Myers mask

Chrissy Teigen made a valiant effort to scare husband John Legend this spooky season.

Teigen posted her attempt on Instagram on Oct. 25. At the beginning of the clip, the cookbook author came into frame wearing a white fluffy robe paired with a Michael Myers mask.

She captioned the post, “Let’s try to scare John.”

Rather than finding a hiding spot, Teigen opted to lounge on the bed watching TV for approximately 10 minutes while she waited for her husband to enter the room.

When Legend finally made his way into the bedroom and spotted Teigen, rather than acting scared, he immediately began to laugh at her appearance, much to her disappointment.

“That’s it?” she asked incredulously. “I’ve been sitting here for like 10 minutes, sweating! Not even any reaction?”

Legend had a perfectly sound reason for his lack of fear, telling his wife, “Honestly, I just thought it was another face mask you wear.”

In the comments, fans offered their advice for how Teigen could scare her husband the next time, with one Instagram user writing, “You gotta pop out the closet or sumn if you wanna get John.”

“Girl you gotta dress in his clothes with the mask and hide in the shower or closet,” another Instagram user wrote. “and be like ‘aaaaaaagggh’ that will get him lol.”

One user pointed out, “This man is ready for literally anything lmao no fear in his body whatsoever.”

Teigen’s attempt at pranking her husband came several days after she made a hilarious get-ready-with-me style video on Instagram as none other than the “Halloween” villain.

Donning the same Michael Myers mask, Teigen took viewers through a step-by-step self-care routine, which included a bath, face mask and lymphatic drainage massage — all before she cooked lunch, got her glam done and made it the airport where she was “off to kill it.”

While Teigen didn’t get a chance to scare Legend this Halloween, the couple are bound to celebrate spooky season another way.

Even before the couple welcomed their children, Halloween has been a big time of year for the two. Over the years, they’ve dished out elaborate costumes, which have included Guy Fieri, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and the Addams family, among others.

In 2023, Teigen and Legend’s family had a wide variety of looks, including Pippi Longstocking for Teigen, Lisa from Blackpink for Luna, Scooby Doo for Miles, Woody from “Toy Story” for Wren and a tiger for Esti.

