WATCH: David Ortiz, Julian Edelman Narrate Epic Celtics Game 7 Hype Video

You can watch the hype video in the Boston Celtics tweet below.

By Justin Leger

Ortiz, Edelman narrate epic Celtics Game 7 hype video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

David Ortiz and Julian Edelman know a thing or two about historic comebacks. So before Game 7 of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals, they hyped up the Boston Celtics as they look to complete one of their own.

The New England legends joined forces to narrate the Celtics' official hype video for Monday's Game 7 vs. the Miami Heat.

You can watch the hype video in the tweet below:

"The comeback. It's a sports tale as old as time," Ortiz and Edelman said between highlights of the 2004 Boston Red Sox, the New England Patriots-Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl, and 2022-23 Celtics. "In this town, we have been here before. Backs against the wall. Taking it one game at a time. Taking it one play at a time.

"But this time, don't call it a comeback. Call it unfinished business."

The C's aim to become the first team in their sport ever to come back from down 0-3 in a playoff series, just as Ortiz's Red Sox accomplished vs. the New York Yankees in the '04 American League Championship Series. 

Coverage of Game 7 begins on NBC Sports Boston at 7 p.m. ET. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

