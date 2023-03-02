Watch: Deuce Hilariously Snubs Donovan Mitchell During Celtics-Cavs Game

Watch: Deuce hilariously snubs Donovan Mitchell during Celtics-Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Donovan Mitchell got nearly everything he wanted offensively Wednesday night, but he did get one of his shots rejected.

That "shot" was an attempted handshake with Jayson Tatum's young son, Deuce, who was sitting courtside for the Boston Celtics' matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. During a break in the action, Mitchell went over seeking a high five from Deuce -- who gave the Cavs star the cold shoulder.

Deuce clearly knows not to make friends with the enemy, so it appears his father taught him well.

Postgame was a different story, however: After the Celtics secured a 117-113 win over the Cavs thanks to Tatum's 41 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Deuce was happy to show Mitchell some love.

Deuce 🤝 Donovan pic.twitter.com/Cb5vb01qq0 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 2, 2023

Well played, Deuce.

Tatum and Mitchell are close friends from their days as teammates on the United States' 2019 FIBA World Cup squad, so it's all love between the two All-Stars, who combined for a whopping 85 points in Wednesday's game. (Mitchell had a game-high 44.)

But even if you're tight with his dad, don't expect a high five from Deuce before the game clock hits zero.