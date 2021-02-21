Watch: Ex-Patriots QB Cam Newton Trash Talks With Kid at 7-On-7 Tournament

Watch: Cam Newton trash talks with kid at 7-on-7 tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton's critics are everywhere, it appears.

The former New England Patriots quarterback, who is set to hit free agency March 17, was in Myrtle Beach, S.C., this weekend coaching a team of high schoolers in a 7-on-7 tournament.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

And while Newton was walking the sideline Sunday, a bold teenager decided to call him out.

Newton didn't back down, resulting in a testy exchange that was captured in a TikTok video and eventually made it to Twitter.

Click here to watch.

"You a free agent!" the kid tells Newton, who replies with "I'm rich!"

The kid counters by telling Newton he's "about to be poor," and after the kid persists, the 31-year-old QB asks where the kid's father is.

Newton is an easy target after his disappointing 2020 season with the Patriots: He averaged a career-low 177 passing yards per game with eight touchdown passes and 10 interceptions as New England stumbled to a 7-9 record.

But despite making just over $1 million in base salary last year, Newton is right about the "I'm rich" bit: He's made well north of $100 million over a 10-year NFL career that includes three Pro Bowl nods and a Super Bowl appearance.

Newton likely won't command a big paycheck in 2021 free agency, but he should find a job somewhere and perhaps could land back with the Patriots if they don't find a better option via trade, free agency or the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wherever he lands, he has another doubter to prove wrong next season.