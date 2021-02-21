Watch: Ex-Patriots QB Cam Newton Trash Talks With Kid at 7-On-7 Tournament

Watch: Cam Newton trash talks with kid at 7-on-7 tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Cam Newton's critics are everywhere, it appears.
U.S. & World
The former New England Patriots quarterback, who is set to hit free agency March 17, was in Myrtle Beach, S.C., this weekend coaching a team of high schoolers in a 7-on-7 tournament.
And while Newton was walking the sideline Sunday, a bold teenager decided to call him out.
Newton didn't back down, resulting in a testy exchange that was captured in a TikTok video and eventually made it to Twitter.
"You a free agent!" the kid tells Newton, who replies with "I'm rich!"
The kid counters by telling Newton he's "about to be poor," and after the kid persists, the 31-year-old QB asks where the kid's father is.
Newton is an easy target after his disappointing 2020 season with the Patriots: He averaged a career-low 177 passing yards per game with eight touchdown passes and 10 interceptions as New England stumbled to a 7-9 record.
Perry: Why a Jimmy G. trade could cost less than a Wentz trade
But despite making just over $1 million in base salary last year, Newton is right about the "I'm rich" bit: He's made well north of $100 million over a 10-year NFL career that includes three Pro Bowl nods and a Super Bowl appearance.
Newton likely won't command a big paycheck in 2021 free agency, but he should find a job somewhere and perhaps could land back with the Patriots if they don't find a better option via trade, free agency or the 2021 NFL Draft.
Wherever he lands, he has another doubter to prove wrong next season.