WATCH: Flames Explode From Manhole in Boston

At least one person was injured in a series of manhole explosions in Boston's Financial District on Thursday morning.

Viewers captured video of the incident as it unfolded, showing flames and smoke shooting from a manhole. One video showed a ball of flame bursting out of a manhole.

Here's a look at some of the video and images shared in the aftermath of the manhole explosions:

NEW VIDEO: More manhole fires in Boston. Wild seeing the flames and smoke.



(Courtesy: Michael Nieset)@NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/5o0I5CayeJ — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) June 2, 2022

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This closer shot shows the “fire bursts” coming out of at least one manhole cover in Boston’s Financial District. @BOSTON_EMS says “one patient has been treated and transported by advanced life support ambulance to an area hospital.” @NBC10Boston @NECN



(Video: Michael Nieset) pic.twitter.com/bjKQeB42Cg — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) June 2, 2022

Anyone know what’s happening just off Summer Street in Boston? I heard manhole cover exploded but after searching for “Boston” tweets I get nothing pic.twitter.com/WLCA6U8tUn — Lazshuwa 🌐 (@lazshuwa) June 2, 2022

Michael Walsh said he heard two blasts and then looked out the window and saw a manhole cover fly into the air.

Just heard two blasts in downtown #Boston. Looked out window after first and saw manhole cover in air at yellow dot when second blast occurred. pic.twitter.com/EBvl2SkPrQ — Michael Walsh (@underwater_mike) June 2, 2022

Boston fire shared several images as they worked to evaluate whether the manhole fires had caused any carbon monoxide issues in area buildings.

Companies at 10 High st for 2 manhole fires that shattered the window of the building. 175 Federal and 10 High st. have been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/eWWPXE76bO — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 2, 2022

Companies are checking the surrounding buildings for any Smoke and using metered to check for elevated levels of Carbon Monoxide.1 person was transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/0OIheXTr5r — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 2, 2022

And NBC10 Boston photographer Mark Garfinkel captured these photos from the scene:

PHOTOS: Fires Knock Manhole Covers Lose, Shatter Glass in Downtown Boston