WATCH: Grant Williams Tries to Sneak Into Bucks Huddle During Game 7 Vs. Celtics

By Jake Levin

Grant Williams attempts to go undercover for Celtics vs. Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Batman attempted to go undercover on Sunday.

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams channeled his inner Rajon Rondo in the first half of Game 7 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, trying to pry his way into the opposing huddle to gather some intel.

Like Rondo back in the day, Williams had little luck infiltrating enemy lines.

Was he able to gather any information, like the Bucks continuing to leave him wide open from 3-point range? The corner office was open on occasion in the first half for the Celtics, with Williams connecting on 3 of 8 from beyond the arc.

