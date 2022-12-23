WATCH: Here's What It Was Like Fighting a Fire in the Middle of Friday's Strong Winds

The strong winds are causing problems across New England, with over 300,000 customers without power due to downed trees and branches.

But one local fire department had to fight a fire right in the middle of the heaviest of the winds.

"Duxbury firefighters made a tremendous stop during the height of the storm at this wind driven 3rd alarm," Duxbury fire said on Twitter on Friday afternoon. "Firefighters battled strong winds and flooding at this structure on Pine Point Place."

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby homes, but video posted by Duxbury fire showed just how difficult that was given how much the flames were being carried by the wind.

