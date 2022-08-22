traffic

WATCH: What the Roads Look Like on the First Weekday of the Orange Line Shutdown

The MBTA closures are expected to affect traffic on the roadways in and around Boston

By Marc Fortier

Monday marks the first weekday commute since the shutdown of the Orange Line and parts of the Green Line.

Watch the livestream above to see what the roads look like in and around Boston.

The service closures leaves commuters to find alternate ways to get around the city, using shuttles, bikes and the commuter rail. The shutdown is also expected to affect traffic on the roadways in and around Boston.

Crews have been working as early as last Friday to repair parts of the transit system. The MBTA has said the 30-day shutdown will ultimately improve travel times between stations and service reliability for more than 100,000 of its daily users.

