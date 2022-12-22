WATCH: How a Boston Girl Made a ‘Pawsitive' Impact on a Diabetic Cat's Life at MSPCA

When 10-year-old Charlotte Friedmann saw Kit Kat, a diabetic cat, on the MSPCA adoption website, it didn’t take long for her to jump into action to help her.

Charlotte teamed up with her dad to make homemade vanilla ice cream topped with Kit Kats -- a nod to the name's inspiration. She sold it on her front porch in Roslindale and raised $351 to help Kit Kat and animals like her.

Just two months later, Kit Kat got to go to her forever home.

Charlotte has no plans of slowing down her support for shelter animals and dreams of one day being a welfare animal specialist at the MSPCA.

