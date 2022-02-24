Isaiah Thomas

WATCH: Isaiah Thomas Scores 33 Points Vs. Maine Celtics

By Justin Leger

After putting on a show in his first two NBA G League outings, Isaiah Thomas likely had extra motivation entering Thursday night's game with the Grand Rapids Gold.

That's because it came against the Maine Celtics.

Thomas, a two-time All-Star during his tenure in Boston, took on his former team's G League affiliate and continued to score at will. The 33-year-old point guard followed up his 42-point G League debut and Wednesday night's 45-point outburst with 33 points vs. Maine. He shot 11-for-21 from the field with seven assists.

Watch highlights from Thomas' performance below:

As teams look to fill out their benches for the stretch run, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Thomas find a new gig in the NBA. He already landed 10-day deals with the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers earlier this season. The question is whether we'll see the former Celtics star back in the league on a full-time basis.

If I.T. keeps this up, he'll make it tough for all 30 NBA teams to deny him that opportunity.

