WATCH: Jaylen Brown Monster Dunk Draws Kevin Garnett Out of His Seat

On a day in which Kevin Garnett and many other Celtics legends are in attendance at the TD Garden, Brown certainly made an impression for himself

WATCH: Jaylen Brown monster dunk draws KG out of courtside seat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Did Jaylen Brown just upstage Kevin Garnett on the day the Boston Celtics will retire his jersey?

Perhaps. But Garnett himself was impressed with what he saw from Brown on a monster dunk over Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber, so impressed that he arose from his seat underneath Boston's basket to let Brown know how he felt.

Poor Kleber didn't have a chance against Brown after switching off of Robert Williams III in the low post, as Brown had free run to the rim after a screen set by Marcs Smart up top.

On a day in which Garnett and many other Celtics legends are in attendance at the TD Garden, Brown certainly made an impression for himself. Garnett wasn't the only Boston legend he drew a reaction from, either.

Paul Pierce and Ray Allen had their own reactions to the slam from Brown, who was a team-best plus-14 for the Celtics in the first half against the Mavs. 

